Mass.-Lowell 85, Maine 54

Feierbergs 1-5 1-2 3, Clayton 2-6 0-0 5, Tynes 5-8 1-4 11, Wright-McLeish 3-6 1-1 7, Juozapaitis 7-11 0-0 16, Filipovity 3-9 2-3 8, Turgut 1-1 0-0 2, Adetogun 0-3 0-0 0, Nenadic 1-3 0-0 2, DuHart 0-2 0-0 0, Ireland 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 5-10 54.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony