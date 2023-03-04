Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Mass.-Lowell 85, Maine 54

Feierbergs 1-5 1-2 3, Clayton 2-6 0-0 5, Tynes 5-8 1-4 11, Wright-McLeish 3-6 1-1 7, Juozapaitis 7-11 0-0 16, Filipovity 3-9 2-3 8, Turgut 1-1 0-0 2, Adetogun 0-3 0-0 0, Nenadic 1-3 0-0 2, DuHart 0-2 0-0 0, Ireland 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 5-10 54.

MASS.-LOWELL (25-7)

Al.Blunt 1-5 2-2 5, Brooks 4-6 0-0 8, Coulibaly 3-3 4-4 10, Hammond 5-8 1-2 13, Hikim 6-12 0-0 12, O'Connor 4-7 5-6 14, Watkins 3-4 2-2 9, Morris 2-3 3-4 7, Covington 1-3 0-0 3, Jordan-Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Mincey 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 31-54 17-20 85.

Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 44-26. 3-Point Goals_Maine 3-16 (Juozapaitis 2-5, Clayton 1-4, DuHart 0-1, Filipovity 0-1, Nenadic 0-1, Adetogun 0-2, Wright-McLeish 0-2), Mass.-Lowell 6-12 (Hammond 2-2, Al.Blunt 1-1, Watkins 1-1, Covington 1-2, O'Connor 1-3, Hikim 0-1, Mincey 0-1, Morris 0-1). Fouled Out_Feierbergs. Rebounds_Maine 19 (Feierbergs 6), Mass.-Lowell 30 (Brooks 7). Assists_Maine 8 (Tynes, Juozapaitis 4), Mass.-Lowell 14 (Hammond 5). Total Fouls_Maine 16, Mass.-Lowell 10.

More for you
Written By