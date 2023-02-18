Mass.-Lowell 84, Binghamton 70

Akuwovo 5-6 0-0 10, Falko 6-14 1-1 13, Harried 4-4 5-5 14, Petcash 7-13 3-3 21, Gibson 1-9 0-0 2, Hinckson 1-3 1-2 4, White 1-1 4-4 6, Balogun 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 14-15 70.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run