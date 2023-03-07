Mass.-Lowell 75, New Hampshire 64

Daniels 4-9 2-5 12, Tutic 4-5 0-0 8, Brown 5-13 2-2 15, Herasme 1-7 1-2 3, Johnson 8-17 4-8 21, Baker 1-2 2-3 5, Woodyard 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 11-20 64.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony