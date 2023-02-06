Mass.-Lowell 70, Hartford 48

Al.Blunt 4-6 5-8 16, Brooks 1-2 1-3 3, Coulibaly 4-10 4-6 12, Hammond 2-8 4-4 9, Watkins 1-3 1-2 3, O'Connor 1-1 0-0 3, Covington 3-6 0-0 8, Morris 3-6 3-4 9, Mincey 1-2 0-0 3, Jordan-Thomas 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 22-47 18-27 70.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run