Marvel's Simu Liu dedicates 'sensory room' at Warriors arena

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Simu Liu, who's best known for playing Marvel superhero Shang-Chi, wants everyone who attends an event at Chase Center to feel welcome, comfortable and supported, just as he has been in the five months since opening up about his own challenges with anxiety.
Now, there's the Simu Liu Sensory Room, complete with carpeted walls, lighting features, puzzles and games to provide a quiet space for guests who might feel overwhelmed or overstimulated. The Chinese Canadian actor who starred in the 2021 film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” helped unveil the renovated room before the Golden State Warriors hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.