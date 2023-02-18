Maine 74, Albany (NY) 72

Beagle 7-12 3-4 18, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Patel 0-1 0-0 0, Drumgoole 4-13 5-5 14, Hutcheson 3-4 0-0 9, Davis 10-17 0-0 26, Edmead 1-2 1-1 3, Kellogg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 9-10 72.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run