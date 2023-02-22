Loyola (Md.) 90, Holy Cross 68

Gates 4-13 2-5 10, Batchelder 4-11 2-2 13, Dorsey 4-6 0-0 12, Montgomery 3-9 0-0 7, Octave 8-16 2-4 19, Kenney 1-3 0-0 2, Tse 1-3 0-2 2, Kirkwood 1-2 0-0 3, Piwko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 6-13 68.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony