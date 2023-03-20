Louisville 73, Texas 51

Cochran 3-5 1-2 7, Harris 1-4 0-0 2, Carr 3-12 2-2 9, Robinson 4-7 1-1 9, Van Lith 8-15 4-6 21, Dixon 2-8 1-1 5, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 5-5 0-1 10, Konno 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 2-4 1-2 5, Totals 30-64 10-15 73
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony