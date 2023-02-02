Louisiana Tech 80, Rice 72

Fiedler 9-15 5-6 23, Evee 6-16 0-0 14, Mason 3-6 4-6 12, Olivari 5-12 0-0 13, Sheffield 1-3 2-2 5, Huseinovic 1-3 0-0 3, Akuchie 1-1 0-0 2, Lieppert 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 11-14 72.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run