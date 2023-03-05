Louisiana-Lafayette 64, Texas St. 58

Martin 3-4 0-0 6, Morgan 3-8 0-0 6, Drinnon 4-7 0-0 9, Harrell 4-13 3-4 12, Mason 3-10 3-4 9, Ceaser 5-7 0-0 10, Love 3-6 0-0 6, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Sykes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 6-8 58.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony