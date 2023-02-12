Long Beach St. 79, CS Bakersfield 69

George 3-7 2-2 8, L.Traore 3-4 3-6 9, Jones 4-8 8-8 18, A.Traore 2-4 4-4 8, Tsohonis 4-14 2-2 12, T.Hunter 2-3 6-7 10, Stroud 6-9 0-2 12, Rotegaard 1-1 0-0 2, Polynice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 25-31 79.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run