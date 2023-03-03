Long Beach St. 77, CS Bakersfield 61

Collum 5-14 0-2 10, Henson 5-7 3-4 14, Smith 4-6 1-2 9, McGhee 3-11 1-2 9, Reynolds 1-4 0-0 2, Panopio 0-7 0-0 0, C.Hunter 6-9 0-0 17, Gaskin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 5-10 61.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony