LIU 74, Sacred Heart 70

Delancy 7-9 4-5 18, Essahaty 5-9 0-1 10, Greene 1-4 1-2 3, J.Johnson 4-11 2-2 10, Washington 6-16 0-0 15, Wood 0-6 0-0 0, Cook 3-3 6-8 14, Ndiaye 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 27-59 15-20 74.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run