Lawyer: Black Iowa football players at risk under Ferentz

The attorney representing a dozen former Iowa football players who settled their racial discrimination lawsuit with the university's athletic department for over $4 million — half of which is coming from taxpayer funds — said Tuesday that Black Hawkeyes players will continue to be at risk of harassment “as long as Kirk Ferentz is in charge."
Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons said in a news release his clients have been vindicated and he is pleased with the state Appeal Board approving the $4.175 million settlement.