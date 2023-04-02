Larkin's hat trick helps Red Wings top Maple Leafs 5-2

TORONTO (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored three times for his second career hat trick, Alex Nedeljkovic made 42 saves and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Sunday night.
Olli Maatta had a goal and an assist, and Jonatan Berggren also scored for Detroit. Moritz Seider added two assists as the Red Wings picked up their first regulation victory in Toronto since April 2, 2016 — exactly seven years to the day. It also snapped the Maple Leafs’ 9-0-1 home streak against their Atlantic Division rival.