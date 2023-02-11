Lafayette 69, Boston U. 65, OT

Zink 1-3 4-4 6, Brewster 1-3 0-0 2, Harper 4-11 1-2 12, Tynen 1-6 0-0 2, Whyte 7-15 4-4 20, Morales 2-4 2-2 7, Tate 2-3 0-0 5, Landrum 2-3 0-1 4, Brittain-Watts 1-2 0-0 3, Chimezie 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Roy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 11-13 65.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run