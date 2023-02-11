La Salle 86, UMass 72

Cross 4-9 6-7 15, Martin 5-8 1-2 12, Leveque 2-4 2-2 6, K.Thompson 2-8 2-2 6, Weeks 6-15 2-2 16, Dominguez 1-4 0-0 3, Luis 4-8 2-2 10, Kante 1-3 2-2 4, Gapare 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 17-19 72.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run