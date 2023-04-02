L.A. Lakers 134, Houston 109

James 8-18 1-1 18, Vanderbilt 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 15-20 10-12 40, Reaves 4-7 9-10 18, Russell 2-4 0-1 6, Gabriel 1-3 0-0 2, Hachimura 10-14 0-2 20, Brown Jr. 3-3 0-0 7, Walker IV 2-3 0-0 5, Beasley 5-14 0-0 13, Christie 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 1-1 0-0 2, Schroder 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 52-93 21-28 134.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony