L.A. Lakers 128, Utah 117

Olynyk 9-13 2-2 23, Samanic 4-14 1-1 9, Azubuike 6-6 0-1 12, Agbaji 4-13 0-0 8, Dunn 11-18 2-2 26, Fontecchio 8-18 0-0 20, Toscano-Anderson 1-5 0-0 3, Jones 4-5 0-0 8, Juzang 4-9 0-0 8. Totals 51-101 5-6 117.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony