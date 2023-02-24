L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 111

DiVincenzo 2-7 0-0 5, Kuminga 4-12 1-1 10, D.Green 3-10 0-0 6, Poole 3-13 8-9 16, Thompson 8-19 2-2 22, Baldwin Jr. 4-6 0-0 11, Lamb 0-6 0-0 0, Looney 5-7 0-1 10, J.Green 1-5 0-2 3, Jerome 8-15 2-2 20, Moody 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 40-105 17-21 111.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony