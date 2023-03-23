L.A. Lakers 122, Phoenix 111

Craig 5-10 0-0 14, Okogie 0-5 5-6 5, Biyombo 3-4 0-2 6, Booker 11-16 10-12 33, Paul 8-17 0-0 18, Bazley 0-0 0-0 0, Warren 3-6 0-0 6, Ross 1-6 0-0 3, Landale 2-6 0-0 4, Payne 3-7 0-0 7, Shamet 6-13 0-0 15. Totals 42-90 15-20 111.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony