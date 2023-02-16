L.A. Lakers 120, New Orleans 102

Ingram 10-21 4-5 25, Murphy III 0-6 2-2 2, Valanciunas 6-9 0-0 12, Jones 5-9 0-0 11, McCollum 8-16 3-4 22, Marshall 1-2 0-0 3, Hayes 1-2 0-0 2, Hernangomez 5-7 4-5 14, Alvarado 1-7 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 0-2 1-2 1, Richardson 2-7 3-6 8, Seabron 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-89 17-24 102.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run