L.A. Lakers 117, Memphis 111

Brooks 4-11 2-2 11, Jackson Jr. 5-15 4-5 14, Tillman 5-9 2-2 12, Bane 13-29 7-7 36, Morant 8-24 2-4 19, Roddy 3-10 1-1 9, Aldama 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Kennard 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 42-106 18-21 111.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony