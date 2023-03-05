L.A. Lakers 113, Golden State 105

D.Green 7-11 1-3 15, DiVincenzo 2-8 5-5 11, Looney 3-4 0-0 6, Curry 8-20 6-6 27, Thompson 8-18 2-2 22, Kuminga 2-10 0-0 5, Lamb 2-5 0-0 6, J.Green 1-2 0-0 3, Iguodala 0-2 0-0 0, Poole 3-11 1-2 10. Totals 36-91 15-18 105.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony