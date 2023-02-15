L.A. Clippers 134, Golden State 124

D.Green 6-6 2-2 15, DiVincenzo 3-6 2-2 10, Looney 5-7 1-2 11, Poole 10-20 5-6 28, Thompson 7-14 0-1 18, Baldwin Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Kuminga 5-12 4-6 16, Lamb 3-5 1-3 8, J.Green 0-0 0-0 0, Jerome 3-5 4-5 11, Moody 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 45-83 19-27 124.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run