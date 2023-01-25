L.A. Clippers 133, L.A. Lakers 115

Leonard 11-16 3-4 25, Morris Sr. 2-4 0-0 5, Zubac 3-4 0-0 6, George 11-20 2-2 27, Mann 5-10 3-4 17, Covington 3-3 0-0 8, Diabate 0-0 0-0 0, Batum 1-2 1-2 4, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 7-13 1-1 19, Powell 8-12 2-2 22. Totals 51-84 12-15 133.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run