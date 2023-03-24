L.A. Clippers 127, Oklahoma City 105

Dort 1-11 0-0 3, Jal.Williams 7-12 0-0 16, Jay.Williams 3-7 1-2 8, Giddey 8-15 0-0 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 10-15 9-9 30, Dieng 4-6 0-0 9, Robinson-Earl 2-5 0-0 4, Waters III 2-7 0-0 6, Saric 0-0 0-0 0, Sarr 1-1 0-0 3, Joe 0-4 0-0 0, Tr.Mann 2-6 0-0 5, Wiggins 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 41-93 10-11 105.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony