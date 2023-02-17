L.A. Clippers 116, Phoenix 107

Leonard 5-18 6-6 16, Morris Sr. 2-6 0-0 4, Zubac 6-9 1-2 13, George 9-19 4-4 26, Mann 10-12 3-4 26, Plumlee 2-2 2-2 6, Batum 1-4 0-0 3, Gordon 3-8 5-5 13, Hyland 2-4 4-4 9. Totals 40-82 25-27 116.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run