L.A. Clippers 108, Chicago 103

George 7-16 0-0 16, Leonard 11-24 8-9 33, Zubac 6-7 2-5 14, Kennard 0-6 0-0 0, Mann 1-6 2-2 5, Covington 2-4 0-0 5, Batum 2-10 0-0 6, Jackson 1-9 0-0 2, Powell 7-11 10-10 27. Totals 37-93 22-26 108.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run