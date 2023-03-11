L.A. Clippers 106, N.Y. Knicks 95

Barrett 5-12 0-0 11, Randle 5-24 6-8 19, Robinson 2-8 2-2 6, Grimes 3-8 1-1 7, Quickley 8-18 7-8 26, Toppin 4-9 2-2 10, Hartenstein 2-5 0-0 4, Hart 3-6 4-4 10, McBride 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 32-90 24-27 95.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony