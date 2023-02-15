Kansas St. 87, Baylor 68

Bickle 2-4 0-0 4, Andrews 4-11 0-0 8, Asberry 8-22 0-0 21, Fontleroy 2-7 0-0 5, Owens 3-4 0-0 7, Abraham 1-2 0-2 2, Ferreira 1-1 0-0 2, Littlepage-Buggs 5-7 6-9 16, Van Gytenbeek 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 27-62 6-11 68
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run