Kansas St. 82, No. 17 TCU 61

Miller 5-9 0-0 10, O'Bannon 1-3 0-0 2, Lampkin 0-1 0-0 0, Baugh 6-10 4-6 16, Wells 1-4 0-0 2, Coles 5-10 0-0 11, Peavy 4-10 2-5 11, Walker 1-7 0-0 3, Cork 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 25-57 8-13 61.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run