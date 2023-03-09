Kansas St. 79, Texas Tech 69

Shematsi 3-6 1-1 8, Brylee Glenn 3-7 0-2 8, Jaelyn Glenn 2-7 1-2 5, Gregory 8-15 8-9 26, Sundell 8-13 3-4 19, Maupin 5-6 0-0 10, Ebert 0-2 1-2 1, Greer 0-1 2-2 2, Totals 29-57 16-22 79
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony