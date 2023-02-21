Kansas St. 75, No. 9 Baylor 65

Bridges 2-6 2-3 6, Thamba 1-1 0-0 2, Cryer 6-11 0-0 16, Flagler 1-13 2-2 4, George 7-15 3-4 23, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 4-7 2-4 11, Love 1-2 1-3 3, Lohner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 10-16 65.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony