LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jim Harrick Jr., who played at Pepperdine and worked as an assistant basketball coach at Georgia and several other schools, has died. He was 58.

Harrick Jr. died Tuesday at his home in San Marcos after battling a glioblastoma brain tumor for 2 1/2 years, according to UCLA. The school, where his father Jim Sr. coached the Bruins to a national championship in 1995, announced his death Wednesday.