Jackson St. 71, Texas Southern 69

Barnes 7-12 0-0 14, Nicholas 8-13 0-0 16, Walker 4-10 3-3 11, Granger 4-8 0-0 10, Henry 3-9 3-3 11, Gilliam 1-3 0-0 2, Farooq 1-3 0-0 2, Mortle 1-1 0-0 3, O'Neal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 6-6 69.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony