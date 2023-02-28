Jackson St. 61, Prairie View 57

B.Bell 5-10 0-1 14, Rasas 4-15 3-3 11, Douglas 7-18 3-3 20, Nelson 1-3 0-0 3, Smith 1-8 3-4 6, Augustin 1-9 0-2 3, Harding 0-0 0-0 0, Wesley 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-63 9-13 57.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony