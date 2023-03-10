Iowa St. 74, Baylor 63

Bickle 6-10 3-5 15, Andrews 4-14 2-2 12, Asberry 0-6 0-0 0, Fontleroy 2-8 1-2 5, Owens 6-16 0-0 15, Porter 0-1 0-0 0, Littlepage-Buggs 8-14 0-1 16, Van Gytenbeek 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 26-71 6-10 63
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony