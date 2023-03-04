Iowa St. 73, No. 7 Baylor 58

Jones 3-5 1-3 7, T.King 5-11 2-4 13, Holmes 6-9 3-4 16, Kalscheur 3-9 4-5 12, Lipsey 0-1 3-4 3, Osunniyi 3-4 2-2 8, Watson 2-2 0-0 4, Kunc 2-4 0-0 6, Ward 2-2 0-0 4, E.King 0-1 0-0 0, Hawley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 15-22 73.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony