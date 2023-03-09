Iowa athletics department to cover full race bias settlement

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A race discrimination lawsuit filed against the University of Iowa by former football players will be settled using funds entirely from the school instead of having taxpayer money cover half of the $4.2 million deal, the university's president said Thursday.
President Barbara Wilson put an end to the original plan that called for $2 million being pulled from the state's general fund after listening to the public's concerns and consulting with the Board of Regents, she said in a statement.