Iona 93, Siena 60

Baer 0-3 0-0 0, Stormo 4-6 1-1 9, Lane 2-4 1-2 5, McCollum 3-10 0-0 7, Platek 2-6 0-0 5, Gribben 2-7 1-2 6, Johnson 3-7 0-0 6, Eley 4-12 2-4 12, Tekin 3-4 2-2 10, Birgisson 0-4 0-0 0, Courtney 0-0 0-1 0, Lazar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 7-12 60.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony