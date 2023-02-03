Iona 81, Mount St. Mary's 51

Adebayo 5-11 2-2 13, Cordilia 2-5 0-0 4, Tinsley 3-4 1-2 8, Benjamin 3-8 1-2 8, Leffew 2-11 0-0 5, Barton 1-3 0-0 2, Gibson 4-9 0-0 8, Lipscomb 0-3 0-0 0, Gielen 1-3 0-0 3, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 4-6 51.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run