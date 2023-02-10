Iona 80, Canisius 59

Joseph 7-9 1-3 15, Shema 7-10 0-0 16, Clayton 7-12 1-2 19, JeanLouis 4-5 0-0 8, Jenkins 2-6 5-6 9, Davis 3-6 0-0 7, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0, Ibine Ayo 3-3 0-0 6, Brookshire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-51 7-11 80.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run