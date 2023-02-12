Iona 72, Niagara 55

Joseph 3-7 4-7 10, Shema 1-3 3-4 6, Clayton 12-23 2-2 30, JeanLouis 0-4 0-0 0, Jenkins 5-11 0-0 11, Ibine Ayo 2-4 0-0 6, Brookshire 3-4 0-0 9, Weiss 0-2 0-0 0, Sunday 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 9-13 72.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run