Indiana 134, Houston 125

Martin Jr. 9-13 5-8 23, Smith Jr. 10-19 7-9 30, Sengun 7-11 0-2 14, Green 8-23 6-6 24, Nix 3-12 0-0 6, Eason 4-8 0-0 8, Garuba 0-3 0-0 0, Tate 5-11 3-4 13, Christopher 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 49-107 21-29 125.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony