Indiana 107, Sacramento 104

Barnes 7-12 6-7 23, Murray 1-6 0-0 3, Sabonis 6-13 3-4 15, Huerter 7-14 1-2 16, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 3, Lyles 3-9 0-0 7, Metu 4-5 0-0 10, Davis 4-10 4-4 15, Dellavedova 0-2 0-0 0, Monk 4-10 3-3 12. Totals 37-86 17-20 104.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run