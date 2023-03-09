Illinois AP names All-State boys’ basketball teams

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Here are the Illinois Associated Press Class 1A-4A All-State boys’ basketball teams as voted on by a statewide panel of newspaper sports writers/editors, TV/radio broadcasters, and internet-site editors/reporters. All media members covering high school basketball in the state were eligible to nominate and vote for players. Compiled by Quad Cities media veteran Steve Tappa (currently of MC22-TV and QCSportsNet; formerly of the Moline Dispatch/Rock Island Argus). Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. A five-player first team and five-player second team were selected in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention. All selections listed in order of voting points. There were a total of 30 voters, but not all cast a ballot in each class (29 in 1A & 2A, 26 in 3A, 22 in 4A). There were no unanimous selections (players named on every ballot).

x-write-in candidate.

CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS David Douglas, Yorkville Christian (6-5, Jr., G) 113 Roderic Gatewood, Mounds Meridian (5-9, Sr., G) 101 Danny Stephens, Augusta Southeastern (6-7, Sr., PG/C) 94 Tyler Franklin, Cobden (6-6, Sr., F) 72 Jakson Baber, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian (6-2, Sr., F) 70

SECOND TEAM NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS Hank Alvey, Glasford Illini Bluffs (6-9, Jr., F) 64 Kaden Augustine, Waterloo Gibault Catholic (6-1, Sr., G) 61 Thomas Hereau, Scales Mound (6-2, Jr., G) 57 Jordan Quinn, Tuscola (6-3, Jr., F) 50 Baylen Damhoff, Fulton (6-6, Jr., F) 50

HONORABLE MENTION (23 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS) Ross Robertson, South Beloit (6-8, Soph., C) 48; Wyatt Thompson, Dwight (6-7, Sr., F/C) 40; Logan Fleener, Louisville North Clay (6-2, Sr., G) 36; Aidan Dodson, Farina South Central (5-10, Sr., SG) 33; Justin Durham, Wayne City (6-6, Sr., C) 33; Sebastian Hill, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (6-3, Jr., G) 32; Ju’Juan Cozark, Chicago Marshall (6-5, Sr., F) 27; Parker Boehne, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran (6-0, Jr., G) 19; Qi’Andre Washington, Chicago Manley (6-0, Sr., G) 18; Mason Robinson, Altamont (6-3, Sr., G/F) 17; Korbin Gann, Pecatonica (6-5, Sr., G/F) 16; Ben Lothery, Elgin Harvest Christian (6-1, Sr., G) 12; Camden Figgins, Serena (5-11, Sr., PG) 11; Martin Ledbetter, Hinckley Big-Rock (6-5, Soph., F) 11; Alec Thomas, Lexington (6-2, Sr., F) 9; Zack Evans, Winchester West Central (6-1, Jr., G) 8; Avery Jahraus, Altamont (6-2, Sr., G) 8; Austin Wittenberg, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (6-3, Sr., G) 8; Elijah Aumann, Nokomis (6-2, Sr., G) 6; John Kveck, Grant Park (6-6, Sr., C) 6; Nick Moore, Camp Point Central (6-1, Jr., G) 6; Lucas Simpson, Sterling Newman Central Catholic (6-2, Jr., F) 6; Michael Wilson, Jacksonville Routt (6-5, Sr., F) 6. -- NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Gannon Dodd, New Berlin; Brock Fearday, Effingham St. Anthony; Malachi Persinger, Peoria Christian; Myles Pryor, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran.

CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS Ty Pence, St. Joseph-Ogden (6-6, Sr., G/F) 120 Cole Certa, Bloomington Central Catholic (6-4, Jr., G) 116 Gianni Cobb, Chicago Perspectives-Leadership (6-0, Jr., PG) 59 Dylan Bazzell, Fairbury Prairie Central (6-4, Sr., G/F) 58 Grady Thompson, Princeton (6-4, Sr., G) 58

SECOND TEAM NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS Jase Whiteman, Rockridge (6-1, Sr., G) 56 Caleb Siemer, Teutopolis (6-6, Sr., F/C) 45 Walt Hill Jr., Rockford Lutheran (6-1, Sr., G) 44 Jaheim Savage, Chicago Phillips (6-4, Sr., PG/SG) 41 JaKeem Cole, Chicago Perspectives-Leadership (6-1, Sr., SG) 39

HONORABLE MENTION (31 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS) Dylan Murphy, Columbia (6-7, Sr., F) 32; Owen Treat, Vienna (6-2, Jr., G) 31; Devon Peebles, Pana (6-3, Sr., G) 29; PJ Chambers, Chicago DePaul College Prep (6-2, Jr., G) 24; Isaac Hosman, Metropolis Massac County (6-0, Jr., PG) 24; Gavin Arthalony, Petersburg PORTA (6-2, Sr., G) 23; Mason Funk, Normal U-High (6-5, Sr., SG/SF) 23; Riley Weber, Pontiac (6-4, Jr., G/F) 23; Teegan Davis, Princeton (6-2, Sr., G) 22; Mac Resetich, Spring Valley Hall (6-0, Sr., G) 22; Christian Cummings, Rockford Christian (5-10, Soph., SG) 21; Caden Hawkins, Carterville (6-0, Sr., PG) 19; Cannon Leonard, Gilman Iroquois West (6-9, Sr., C) 19; Jaxson Provost, Kankakee Bishop McNamara (5-10, Sr., PG) 19; Tyler Heffren, Eureka (6-4, Jr., F) 17; Calvin Worsham, Chicago Christ The King (6-7, Jr., F) 16; Maurice Thomas, Chicago DePaul College Prep (6-0, Jr., G) 15; Grant Fridley, Trenton Wesclin (6-2, Sr., PG) 14; Paxton Giertz, Seneca (6-0, Soph., PG) 14; Adyn McGinley, Beecher (6-0, Jr., G) 14; Bennett Briles, Nashville (6-9, Sr., F/C) 13; Bryant Jenkins, Lawrenceville (6-3, Jr., F) 10; Cody Dickshot, Breese Central (5-10, Sr., G) 9; Docker Tedeschi, Benton (6-8, Soph., C) 9; Jacob Finley, Williamsville (6-9, Sr., C) 6; Karsen Konkel, Pinckneyville (6-6, Jr., C) 6; Cooper Loll, Robinson (6-5, Sr., G) 6; Connor Mowery, Johnston City (6-0, Sr., G) 6; Zach Powell, Pleasant Plains (6-5, Sr., F) 6; Wes Shats, Braidwood Reed-Custer (6-5, Sr., C) 6; James Stevenson Jr., Momence (6-7, Sr., G) 6. -- NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Mason Shubert, Breese Central (received firs team vote); Kerr Bauman, Pontiac; x-Christian Bentancur, Marian Central; Aidan Parker, Robinson; Landon Sanders, Lawrenceville; x-Dylan Schmidt, Johnsburg.

CLASS 3A FIRST TEAM NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS Macaleab Rich, East St. Louis (6-7, Sr., G/F) 94 Deandre Craig, Chicago Mount Carmel (6-1, Sr., G) 89 Jalen Griffith, Chicago Simeon (5-10, Sr., PG) 82 Ethan Kizer, Metamora (6-6, Sr., G) 77 Richard Barron, Chicago St. Ignatius (6-5, Sr., G) 76

SECOND TEAM NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS Andrew Scharnowski, Burlington Central (6-9, Sr., F) 73 Zack Hawkinson, Springfield Heart-Griffin (6-5, Sr., G/F) 71 Asa Thomas, Lake Forest (6-7, Sr., G) 64 Cooper Koch, Peoria Notre Dame (6-8, Jr., F) 57 Miles Rubin, Chicago Simeon (6-10, Sr., F/C) 56

HONORABLE MENTION (21 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS) Jurrell Baldwin, Chicago Hyde Park (6-6, Jr., F) 37; Tyler Mason, Metamora (6-1, Jr., G) 30; Wesley Rubin, Chicago Simeon (6-8, Sr., G/F) 30; Darrion Baker, Hillcrest (6-8, Sr., F) 25; Jake Hamilton, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-4, Sr., G) 22; Artavious Smith, Peoria Richwoods (6-1, Jr., G) 15; Cooper LePage, Crystal Lake South (6-1, Sr., G) 14; Christian Benning, Streator (6-2, Jr., PG) 12; Samuel Lewis, Chicago Simeon (6-6, Sr., G) 12; Cruz Harlan, Centralia (5-9, Jr., G) 11; Troyer Carlson, Maple Park Kaneland (6-3, Jr., SG) 8; Anthony “Jabe” Haith, Aurora Marmion (6-3, Sr., PG) 8; Lyncoln Koester, Mount Zion (6-3, Soph., PG) 8; Bryce Tillery, Hillcrest (5-10, Sr., G) 8; Larenz Walters, Kankakee (6-1, Jr., G) 8; Matas Castillo, Lemont (6-0, Sr., PG) 6; Rokas Castillo, Lemont (6-0, Sr., SG) 6; Andre Klaver, Sterling (6-3, Jr., G) 6; Navontae Nesbit Jr., Mt. Vernon (5-11, Jr., PG) 6; Craig “Niko” Newsome, Bloomington (6-5, Jr., F/G) 6; x-Tyler Swanson, Metamora 6. -- NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Garrett Wolfe, Effingham (received first team vote); Marquel Newsome, Peoria Richwoods; Evan Nolle, Marion; Cesar Ortiz, Woodstock North; Jevon Warren, Thornton Fractional North.

CLASS 4A FIRST TEAM NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS Jeremy Fears Jr., Joliet West (6-0, Sr., PG) 105 Owen Freeman, Moline (6-11, Sr., F) 102 Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames, Chicago Kenwood (6-2, Sr., PG) 100 Morez Johnson, Chicago St. Rita (6-9, Jr., F) 75 Cameron Christie, Rolling Meadows (6-6, Sr., G) 73

SECOND TEAM NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS Brock Harding, Moline (6-0, Sr., PG) 71 Niko Abusara, Lisle Benet (6-5, Sr., G) 60 Ahmad Henderson, Chicago Brother Rice (5-9, Sr., G) 34 Jake Fiegen, Winnetka New Trier (6-4, Sr., G) 33 Ben Oosterbaan, Hinsdale Central (6-6, Sr., G) 25

HONORABLE MENTION (19 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS) Jordan Pickett, Belleville East (6-3, Sr., PG/SG) 21; Jack Stanton, Downers Grove North (6-2, Jr., G) 21; Nojus Indrusaitis, Chicago St. Rita (6-5, Jr., G/F) 15; James Brown, Chicago St. Rita (6-10, Jr., C) 14; Daniel Johnson, Chicago Whitney Young (6-7, Sr., F) 14; Stefan Cicic, Riverside-Brookfield (6-11, Jr., C) 11; Dalen Davis, Chicago Whitney Young (6-0, Sr., G) 11; Brayden Fagbemi, Lisle Benet (6-0, Sr., G) 11; Mekhi Cooper, Bolingbrook (6-0, Sr., G) 9; Brady Kunka, Lisle Benet (6-4, Sr., PF) 9; Mekhi Lowery, Oswego East High (6-7, Sr., G) 9; Niklas Polonowski, LaGrange Lyons Township (6-6, Sr., SG/SF) 9; Ryan Cohen, Glenbrook North (6-3, Sr., SG) 6; Jeremiah Fears, Joliet West (6-0, Soph., G) 6; Connor May, Palatine (6-7, Jr., G) 6; Braylen Meredith, Wheaton Warrenville South (6-6, Sr., F) 6; Jaheem Webber, Normal Community (6-9, Jr., C) 6; Luke Williams, Naperville North (6-1, Jr., G) 6; Koby Wilmoth, O’Fallon (6-7, Sr., F) 6. -- NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Adrian Agee, Rockford Auburn; Bristol Lewis, East Moline United.

LIST OF VOTERS (30) Derek Bayne, WREX-TV Rockford; Aaron Britton, Nesto Hoops.com; Josh Brown, Robinson Daily News; Jack Bullock, A Baseline View (Southern Illinois); Jimmy Dean, WGGH radio Marion; Adam Duvall, Peoria Journal Star; Charlie Ellerbrock, The Times (Ottawa/Streator); Kevin Hieronymus, Bureau County Republican; Brian Hoxsey, The Times (Ottawa/Streator); Johnston City Newsbreak; Fred Kroner, Mahomet Daily; Colin Likas, Champaign News-Gazette; Randy List, Centralia Morning Sentinel; Jim Mattson, WEEK-TV Peoria/Bloomington; Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader; Seth Pote, Chicagoland Prep Hoops.com; Dick Quagliano, Chicago Daily Herald; Randy Reinhardt, Bloomington Pantagraph; Matt Rodewald, IHSA TV Network; Greg Sapp, WXEF-WKJT radio Effingham; Mason Schweizer, Kankakee Daily Journal; Steve Tappa, MC22-TV Quad Cities/QCSportsNet/AP All-State chair; Matt Trowbridge, Rockford Register-Star; Greg Shashack, Alton Telegraph; Steve Soucie, Joliet Herald-News; Joe Stevenson, (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald; Alex Wallner, Effingham Daily News; Josh Welge, Kendall County Record/Kane County Chronicle; William Welt, Springfield State Journal-Register; Matt Wilson, Carlyle Union Banner.