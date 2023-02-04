Idaho 82, Sacramento St. 76, OT

Burris 2-2 0-0 6, Jones 11-16 3-5 25, D.Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Moffitt 13-18 3-3 30, Salih 0-2 0-0 0, T.Smith 3-4 2-2 11, R.Smith 3-5 2-2 8, Harge 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-52 10-12 82.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run