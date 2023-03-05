Houston 142, San Antonio 110

Bates-Diop 6-10 4-6 17, Johnson 3-10 1-2 8, Bassey 7-10 0-1 14, Branham 5-8 2-2 13, Vassell 5-15 1-2 13, Barlow 3-7 1-3 7, Champagnie 3-4 0-0 7, Mamukelashvili 2-8 1-1 6, Dieng 2-5 0-0 4, Graham 4-10 3-4 14, Wesley 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 43-93 13-21 110.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony