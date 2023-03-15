Houston 114, L.A. Lakers 110

Brown Jr. 3-5 0-0 8, Hachimura 2-5 0-0 5, Vanderbilt 6-13 1-2 13, Beasley 6-17 0-0 16, Russell 5-17 5-6 18, Gabriel 2-5 2-2 6, Walker IV 1-4 2-2 4, Reaves 6-14 11-13 24, Schroder 3-10 10-12 16. Totals 34-90 31-37 110.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony